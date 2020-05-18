Provincetown Theater Debuts Virtual OUR TOWNIE VARIETY SHOW Featuring Tom Hewitt, Dixie Longate and More

In the quest to continue creating new virtual entertainment programming, on Sunday, May 24 at 7pm, the Provincetown Theater will debut its online production of Our Townie Variety Show, via the thesater's streaming feature on provincetowntheater.org.

Featuring over a dozen diverse Outer Cape entertainers, Our Townie Variety Show, will be hosted by Provincetown Theater Artistic Director David Drake. Headliners include Miss Richfield 1981, pianist John Thomas, rock singer Anne Stott, flutist Eric Maul, modern dancer Vinny Marra, accordion player Terri Conti, song & ukulele dude Benwa Kramer, classical musicians Chan Varon-Collins and Justin Torrellas, Town Crier Kenneth Lonergan, plus a virtual reunion of the cast of last summer's smash hit Sweeney Todd -- with show-stopping songs performed by Trish La Rose, Madison Mayer, Christopher Sidoli, Megan Amorese, and "The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" himself, Broadway's Tony-nominated star Tom Hewitt.

Adding celebratory cameos during the show, audiences can also expect to be delighted by such prominent performers as Billy Hough and Sue Goldberg of "Scream Along with Billy" fame, Nora Burns of the Unitard comedy troupe, multi-instrumentalist Zoe Lewis, "Tupperware Party" hostess Dixie Longate, burlesque star Chris Harder, and many others.

Our Townie Variety Show is designed to both show off the extraordinary talents of the Outer Cape community, while also generating a new form of "socially distanced" excitement during these uncertain times to the traditional summer season kick-off, Memorial Day Weekend. Of course, the production also serves as a fundraising opportunity for Provincetown's only year-round not-for-profit theater company. While streaming free-of-charge, a donation link will be available throughout the show.

With many musical segments pre-recorded, the 75-minute Our Townie Variety Show will go "live" at 7pm on Sunday, May 24 on the Provincetown Theater's virtual programming page:

https://provincetowntheater.org/virtual-programming/

For updates, please follow the Provincetown Theater on Facebook and Instagram, or call 774.538.2211.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You