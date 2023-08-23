Provincetown Creatives to be Featured in New Documentary by Award-Winning Director

Principal photography is set to begin in the next several weeks on a new short documentary film by award-winning director Patrick Riviere who was awarded an Indie Soul Special Recognition award last year for his film Just a Broadway Baby: Mary Ellen Ashley at BIFF. His latest film, Artists at the Edge, will celebrate the life and art of two Provincetown creatives: Darlene Van Alstyne and Kenny Lockwood and is being filmed entirely in Provincetown.

Darlene Van Alstyne is a professional actor, singer, dancer, wife to Melinda, and mom to two Chihuahuas. She appeared early in her career on The Chappelle Show, As the World Turns, and St. Elsewhere. She was also a back-up vocalist in a band formed and fronted by renowned composer, writer and producer, TJ Armand. After moving to Provincetown she starred on stage as Dolores in the Wild Party, Shannon in Brad Fraser's, Poor Superman, and as Flannery (the ex-girlfriend of a junky rock star played by Lea DeLaria) in Insatiable Hunger, a musical written by Meryl Cohn, and where she met Billy Hough and Sue Goldberg - co writers of the show. She has performed with the well-known rock duo for 15 years and has the distinct honor of performing alongside them with the Garage Dogs in Provincetown, Boston, and New York City. She has also starred in her own show, Forever Blonde and has played Gary Coleman in Avenue Q at Cape Rep and Geva Theater. She has had long-running gigs at The Gifford House Porch Bar and WayDownTown - the latter with her own band. She can currently be seen as the Head Nurse in the feature film Stronger starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and recently she and Billy Hough have performed Manic Mondays at The Post Office Café and See You Next Tuesday at Tin Pan Alley. She recently co-starred in the critically acclaimed Peregrine Theatre production of the Sondheim Tribute Review.

Kenny Lockwood works in multiple disciplines within the Arts: Fine Artist/Oil Painter, Musician/Singer/Songwriter, Actor, Acupuncturist/ Healing Arts, Chinese Herbologist/Healer. His visual art focuses primarily on color field, painting, and gestural abstraction with a study of the interrelationship of picture planes & push and pull color theory. He studied painting with Murry Zimile and Pablo Frasconi at SUNY Purchase and his work has been shown at the Woodman Shimko Galleries in Provincetown and Palm Springs and at The Patty DeLuca Gallery where he presented four "solo shows." In addition to his visual art he has completed & released three solo albums: Tin Angel-Folk Rock, Strong Love and Meditation/ Healing Tones. He is presently working on a 3rd Album due for release in 2024. He recently costarred to critical acclaim in Casa Valentina at Provincetown Theater (after co-starring in a production of The Humans there last year) and presented a new collection of paintings: "Channeling darkness & light: New Paintings in the quantum millennium," at The Provincetown Commons. He currently lives and works year-round in Provincetown where he also has a private acupuncture practice.

Patrick Riviere's first film, Just a Broadway Baby: Mary Ellen Ashley, has been lauded by film festivals from coast to coast where it has garnered eight awards including five Best Documentary Short Film Awards. Riviere himself was awarded an Indie Soul Special Recognition Award from the Boston International Film Festival in 2022 and Best Director of a Documentary Short from Vesuvius International Film Festival. The film was also named a "Semi-Finalist" at Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival - an Academy Award eligible festival, and has so far screened at a dozen film festivals including the aforementioned BIFF, Dam Short Film Festival, The Oregon Documentary Film Festival and Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. The film was recently invited to become a permanent part of the archives at TOFT Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts in New York City and is now being considered by two major television platforms. Riviere is also an award-winning actor and playwright and may be best known for his starring role as an older Jon Snow in a commercial for the late Tom Sparks that debuted during the Super Bowl in 2018 and ran for five years in the Rhode Island and Western MA markets. He also had the incredible honor of singing with Tony Award Winner Patti LuPone in her concert, Don't Monkey with Broadway at Town Hall. He is featured opposite Marco Pigossi in the upcoming feature film, Best Place, shot in Provincetown, directed by Marco Calvani and costarring Marisa Tomei.

From the Director: "The film will not only highlight the life and art of these two extraordinary LGBTQ+ talents but also the embrace of a perception of "otherness" in relation to living and creating at the tip of the Cape and the importance of Provincetown as a bedrock for art, acceptance and camaraderie."

For more information on the film please follow the film's Facebook and Instagram pages and keep an eye out for a website coming soon.

The film is funded in part by grants from The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, The Shawna Shea Memorial Foundation and The Provincetown Cultural Council. Produced in Association with On PAR Productions and Associate Producers Robert Anderson, TJ Armand, Wallace Tilford, Elinor Sartwell LeClaire, Ed LeClaire and Assistant Producers Ellinor Preston BeVier, Don Collins, Tricia Cook and Kenneth Lockwood.