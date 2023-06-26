Previews: JERSEY BOYS at The Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theatre in the country, will continue its 2023 Summer season on July 1st with the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Smash Hit Musical, Jersey Boys.

Founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to Summer." Moore's vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theatre with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals - a dream that has since been realized tenfold. Within its 96 years in operation, the Playhouse has featured world-class talent in shows produced specifically for its stage. It has seen the likes of such legends as Julie Andrews and Ginger Roberts, and since its opening has continued to uphold a high caliber of professional theater.

Named as one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theaters in America, the Playhouse is set to present the smash hit Jersey Boys, which will feature several cast members from the Broadway, off-Broadway and Las Vegas companies. The production will run from July 1st - July 22nd, following Kate Hamill's hilarious adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

Based on the life story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Jersey Boys is the

international music phenomenon that follows the evolution of four blue-collar kids

who became one of the biggest pop music sensations of all time. Winner of four Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Jersey Boys is the captivating tale of the foursome's forty-year journey from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of fame. Their continued popularity (which hasn't faltered to this day) gradually let them to receive the music industry’s highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.

With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and featuring music by Four Seasons' member Bob Gaudio and lyrics by legendary music producer/songwriter Bob Crewe, Jersey Boys is a behind-the-scenes look at the difficult journey to stardom and the power of friendships forged along the way. Told in four parts in more of a "play with songs" fashion, each band member has an act to tell their side of this journey. Evoking the band’s legendary line formation, the choreography grows naturally out of the storyline as the foursome breaks out into spontaneous dance moves that segue into their show-stopping tunes. Capturing the catchy sounds of the 60’s, Jersey Boys features the group's infectious chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

Director and Choreograper Joyce Chittick

Returning as Director and Choreographer for Jersey Boys is Joyce Chittick, who previously directed the Playhouse's productions of A Chorus Line (2019) and Grease (2022). A true Broadway veteran and triple threat, Joyce was involved in thirteen productions and has been included in nine original casts, including Anything Goes, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Sweet Charity. She also starred in the Roundabout Theatre’s production of The Pajama Game with Harry Connick Jr., and won the Fred Astaire Award for Cabaret starring Natasha Richardson.

“In the modern musical canon, Jersey Boys is unique in its dramatic storytelling within the construct of jukebox musical,” says Chittick. “It is able to walk a fine line between expository musical numbers and introspective, plot-driven songs. This is a rare

feat and one that makes it the peak of its form.”

The Cape Playhouse’s season kicked off with Ain’t Misbehavin’, followed by its current production of Sense and Sensibility. Performances of Jersey Boys will begin on July 5th, later joined by An American in Paris (July 26-August 12), Camelot (August 16-26), and Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (August 30-September 9). To purchase single tickets or a season subscription/Flex Pass, please visit Click Here

In addition to professional live theatre, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education, striving to serve the local community. The historic theatre is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema.

Summer is here, so please be sure to take advantage of all that the Cape Playhouse has to offer as part of its exciting 97th season!