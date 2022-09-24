Players' Ring's MOONGLOW to Move to The Firehouse Center in October

The Players' Ring of Portsmouth's new hit comedy MOONGLOW, by Jack Neary, will be presented for four performances only at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport on October 6-9, co-produced by The Actors Studio of Newburyport and the Players' Ring.

Described by NYPD BLUE Emmy Winner Gordon Clapp as "stunning, soulful and scathingly funny," MOONGLOW moves from the Players' Ring to the Firehouse Center for performances on October 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30, and October 9 at 2:30. The story about a Lowell, MA music teacher in 1967 confronting a life-changing decision he made in 1945 resonates powerfully with audiences who rose to their feet at each curtain call during the Players' Ring run of the show.

As local professional actor and writer R.M. Murphy wrote:

"MOONGLOW is a beautifully crafted story that is both surprising and touching. Surprising because it is so specific in time and place yet universal; touching because it's funny and romantic and the audience was cheering at the outcome. We're bringing friends who missed it to see MOONGLOW at the Firehouse."

Featuring a cast of superb local actors including John Budzyna, Kimberly Holliday, Tom Hickey, Ashley Risteen, Kerry Quinn and Ava Valianti, and stage managed by Deirdre Budzyna, MOONGLOW's riveting story and powerfully moving ending will stay with you for a long time.

Actor John Manning said: "The production of MOONGLOW at the Players Ring Theater in Portsmouth NH was absolutely brilliant! Jack Neary's characters are so human, real, and likeable that I found myself loving every minute of time I spent with them and never wanted the play to end."

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198938®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firehouse.org%2Fevent%2Fmoonglow%2F2022-10-06%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 978-462-7336