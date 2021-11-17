Players' Ring Presents DISCOVERING MAGIC With Andrew Pinard

The Players' Ring continues one of New Hampshire's most popular holiday traditions, Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard, a dazzling performance featuring comedy, con games, sleight of hand, and more, over Thanksgiving weekend, from November 26 to 28, at its Prescott Park home, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth.

Pinard said, "I am very excited to return to The Ring for another season. My performances in Portsmouth are a true highlight of the year for me. Our guests truly make each and every performance a unique experience. This season I will be sharing a couple of new pieces alongside some of the favorites I have presented in the past. The show reflects the time we have spent apart and celebrates the opportunity not to simply hear old stories, but to create new ones. My goal with every performance is for audiences to walk away delighted and with a story to share with others."

For tickets, visit www.playersring.org or email info@playersring.org. General admission tickets are $25 ($22 for seniors and students;) with performances at 2:30 and 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday and 2:30pm on Sunday.

This ever-evolving "mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening" experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Andrew Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results. The only show of its kind in the New England, audiences have traveled from throughout New England and beyond to experience sleight of hand, con games, psychology, history, science, comedy, cognitive development, political spin, and more through the eyes of a "perceptual engineer" on his quest to explore distortion and guile.

Absolutely Magic is celebrating thirty years creating and producing magical entertainment around the world. Andrew Pinard has received many awards for his work, including the Vision & Tenacity award at the New Hampshire Theatre Awards.

The Players' Ring season continues next And The Winner Is by Mitch Albom, January 7-23; I Love You Because, a musical by Ryan Cunningham and Joshua Salzman, February 4-20; Places You Go by William Ivers, February 25-March 6; Jesus Christ Superstar, the classic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, March 25-April 10; Moonglow by Jack Neary, April 22-May 1; and Children of the Grim, a new musical by Bitter Pill, May 13-June 5.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, newly adapted by Jennifer Towle, will play December 3-24. A Christmas Carol is not part of the subscription series.

For further information, visit www.playersring.org.