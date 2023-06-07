Pilgrim Festival Singers Presents AMERICAN VOICES Summer Concert Series

The ensemble is led by PFC Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly.

Jun. 07, 2023

Pilgrim Festival Singers, a select vocal ensemble of Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), presents its four-concert summer series, “American Voices – Celebrating our American Heritage,” on Saturday, June 10, 4 pm, at First Trinitarian Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate; Sunday, June 11, 4 pm,  at First Congregational Church, 254 Main Street, Plympton; Saturday, June 24, 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 25, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The ensemble is led by PFC Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly.

The American experience has always been unique. In Pilgrim Festival Chorus's program, “American Voices,” the ensemble shares music on the themes of remembrance, strife, and fun. This delightful concert features music showcasing folk songs, spirituals, shape-note hymns, and songs from two American musicals, “Ragtime” and “Guys and Dolls.”

PFC participates in the Card to Culture Program, a collaboration between Mass Cultural Council and the Department of Transitional Assistance, the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and the Massachusetts Health Connector, by broadening accessibility to cultural programming. This program is supported in part by grants from Plymouth, Plympton, and Scituate Cultural Councils, local agencies which are supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Tickets to “American Voices” are $15 for adults, children age of 14 and under are free, available at the door or in advance online.  To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Click Here

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, not-for-profit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information about PFC, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram. 




