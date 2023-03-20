Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Handel's ISRAEL IN EGYPT This April

The concert, co-directed by William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, features an eighty-member chorus with orchestra.

Mar. 20, 2023  
Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its spring season concert, "Israel in Egypt," on Saturday, April 29, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 30, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The concert, co-directed by William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, features an eighty-member chorus with orchestra.

George Frideric Handel, one of the great composers of the Baroque period, wrote the epic work "Israel in Egypt" in 1738. Aside from "Messiah," it is considered his most popular oratorio. "Israel in Egypt" unfolds the heroic story of Moses leading the Israelites as they escaped from captivity in Egypt. With dramatic artistry, Handel depicts the ten plagues visited upon the Egyptians, including an invasion of frogs, flies, and lice, thick darkness, rivers of blood, and hailstones. Notable for its use of choruses, the work also includes solo movements sung by talented PFC member singers.

Since 1999, PFC has delighted South Shore audiences with classical programming. Vocalists of all adult ages fill out the ensemble, dedicated to authentic choral singing. In June, PFC presents performances of "American Voices - Celebrating Our American Heritage," concerts exploring patriotic and folk music by American composers. In December, PFC presents its annual holiday season concert and a Messiah Sing.

Tickets for "Israel in Egypt" are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, and $15 for students over 14. Children aged 14 and under are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org or from PFC members. Tickets are also available at the door, limited to venue capacity. Pilgrim Festival Chorus considers the safety of its members and audience a highest priority. Masks are currently optional. Any changes to this policy will be posted on PFC's website prior to performances.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, not-for-profit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information about PFC, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.




