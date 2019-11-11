Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Messiah Sing In Middleborough

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its tenth annual Celebrate! - Messiah and Carol Sing-along on Friday, December 20, at 7:30 pm, at First Congregational Church, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough.

PFC music Co-Artistic Director William B. Richter leads the audience in carols and the familiar choruses from Part I of Handel's masterpiece, the Christmas portion, concluding with the Hallelujah Chorus. Solos will be sung by featured local vocalists. PFC Co-Artistic Director Elizabeth Chapman Reilly and church music director accompanies the Sing on the church's 1887 S. S. Hamill pipe organ, along with guest instrumentalists.

In Messiah Sings, popular throughout the area for many years, the audience can either sing or listen. For some, there's no better way to start off the Christmas season.

Tickets for Celebrate! - Messiah and Carol Sing-along are $10 for adults and youth ages 12 and up, available at the door. For children under the age of 12, there is no charge. Scores are available to borrow on site, or attendees are welcome to bring their own. Funds raised from this event support the PFC's yearly operating expenses. For more information, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.





