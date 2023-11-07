Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents CELEBRATE! MESSIAH AND CAROL SING For The Holiday Season

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), one of the region's premier community choral ensembles, presents its twelfth annual “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing,” on Friday, December 15, 7 pm, at First Congregational Church at the Green, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus gathers the region's community for an informal performance of one of the world's most recognized choral works, George Frideric Handel's “Messiah.” First performed in Dublin in 1742, it is a favorite with both singers and audiences worldwide. The chorus's singers, community members, and volunteer soloists and instrumentalists join in song with the church's historic 1887 pipe organ, cello, and flute to sing through Part I of this iconic masterwork, concluding with the ever-popular “Hallelujah Chorus.” The audience, led by Pilgrim Festival Chorus members, serves as the performers. Come to sing or listen! The evening includes a sing-along of favorite seasonal carols. Attendees are welcome to bring their own score or borrow one at the door.

PFC participates in the Card to Culture Program, a collaboration between Mass Cultural Council and the Department of Transitional Assistance, the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and the Massachusetts Health Connector, by broadening accessibility to cultural programming. This program is supported in part by a grant from Middleborough Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Tickets to “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing” are $10 for adults and youth ages 12 and up. Card to Culture attendees and children under the age of 12 attend for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets or bought at the door. Funds raised from this performance support PFC's annual operating expenses.

For more information, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, nonprofit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.