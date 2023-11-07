Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents CELEBRATE! MESSIAH AND CAROL SING For The Holiday Season

Informal Middleborough performance of one of the world's most recognized choral works.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), one of the region's premier community choral ensembles, presents its twelfth annual “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing,” on Friday, December 15, 7 pm, at First Congregational Church at the Green, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus gathers the region's community for an informal performance of one of the world's most recognized choral works, George Frideric Handel's “Messiah.” First performed in Dublin in 1742, it is a favorite with both singers and audiences worldwide. The chorus's singers, community members, and volunteer soloists and instrumentalists join in song with the church's historic 1887 pipe organ, cello, and flute to sing through Part I of this iconic masterwork, concluding with the ever-popular “Hallelujah Chorus.” The audience, led by Pilgrim Festival Chorus members, serves as the performers. Come to sing or listen! The evening includes a sing-along of favorite seasonal carols. Attendees are welcome to bring their own score or borrow one at the door.

PFC participates in the Card to Culture Program, a collaboration between Mass Cultural Council and the Department of Transitional Assistance, the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and the Massachusetts Health Connector, by broadening accessibility to cultural programming. This program is supported in part by a grant from Middleborough Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Tickets to “Celebrate! Messiah and Carol Sing” are $10 for adults and youth ages 12 and up. Card to Culture attendees and children under the age of 12 attend for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets or bought at the door. Funds raised from this performance support PFC's annual operating expenses. 

For more information, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, nonprofit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Central Square Theater Photo
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Central Square Theater

What did our critic think of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Central Square Theater?

2
Saint Pauls Choir School Performs Annual Christmas in Harvard Square Photo
Saint Paul's Choir School Performs Annual 'Christmas in Harvard Square'

Saint Paul’s Choir School (SPCS) presents “Christmas in Harvard Square,” a concert of festive seasonal Christmas music, on Sundays, December 10 and 17, 3 pm, at St. Paul’s Parish.

3
Boston Baroque Performs Two Holiday Concerts—Messiah & New Years Photo
Boston Baroque Performs Two Holiday Concerts—Messiah & New Year's

Boston Baroque’s 51st season continues with a return to two programs that have become beloved holiday traditions for many: Handel’s Messiah and a New Year’s Celebration. Audiences near and far will have the opportunity to join Boston Baroque for the holidays, as we welcome both in-person audiences and virtual audiences around the world via livestream on IDAGIO.

4
Jo Dee Messina Will Perform at Indian Ranch in June Photo
Jo Dee Messina Will Perform at Indian Ranch in June

Massachusetts native Jo Dee Messina returns to New England for her Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Just for Us in Boston Just for Us
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/15-12/17)
Jagged Little Pill in Boston Jagged Little Pill
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/05-4/07)
Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'® in Boston Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
Mrs. Krishnan's Party in Boston Mrs. Krishnan's Party
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (3/27-4/07)
Cinderella in Boston Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Boston To Kill a Mockingbird
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You