Photos: See Krysta Rodriguez in Concert at Berkshire Theatre Group

Performing career highlights and personal favorites, she shared stories that have so far shaped her career and more!

Jul. 13, 2021  

On July 10, fresh off playing the iconic Liza Minelli in the Netflix series Halston, Krysta Rodriguez brought her charming edge and humor to her Berkshires concert debut at The Big Tent outside Berkshire Theatre Group's Colonial Theatre. Performing career highlights and personal favorites, she shared stories that have so far shaped her career and even delighted the audience with an unforgettable mashup of Beyonce and songs from the Broadway hit Evita!

Check out photos below!

BTG's Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites continues this summer with Stephanie J. Block on August 21, Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat on August 28 and Rachel Bay Jones on September 4. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/.

Photo credit: Jacey Rae Russell

