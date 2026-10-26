Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: PAW PATROL LIVE! A MIGHTY ADVENTURE to Play Boston
The touring production will stop at Boston's Boch Center – Wang Theatre with performances across two days.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are presenting PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure,' a new live stage show inspired by PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the 2023 box office hit produced by Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Movies and distributed by Paramount Pictures. Audiences will join the pack in Adventure City to watch the pups, charged up like never before, work together to super-save the day, with heroic action, catchy tunes, and interactive fun.
PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' is based on the animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+, and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Early access to PAW Patrol Live! tickets begins Wednesday, Oct. 28 by signing up for the Tail Mail mailing list at www.pawpatrollive.com.
The production follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself. The Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, must outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch, with the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork needed to foil her plans and keep the party pumping.
'A Mighty Adventure' marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 7 million people, providing families in over 50+ countries with theatre experiences.
Show Details in Boston
When: Saturday, January 30, 2027 — 10am, 2pm & 6pm
Sunday, January 31, 2027 — 11am & 3pm
Where: Boch Center – Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116
Ticket Information: Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, Oct. 30 by purchasing tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Boch Center Box Office. Tickets starting at $35. Prices are subject to change.
V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Meet & Greet Experience tickets are available. The V.I.P. ticket includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.
For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook and Instagram at @pawpatrollive, and #pawpatrollive.
About VStar Entertainment Group
VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours. With nearly four decades of expertise in event production, operations, and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits, and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 50+ countries.
About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 47th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon is part of Skydance TV, a flagship division of Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD).
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating play experiences across its three creative centers: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol, Melissa & Doug, Bakugan and Rubik's Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces multiplatform content including PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca and Piknik, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.
About The Boch Center
The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more. Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/25-11/08)
|
The Sound of Music
Boch Center Wang Theatre (11/17-11/22)
|
An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
|
Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia
The Hanover Theatre (3/04-3/04)
|
Water for Elephants
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/26-2/28)
|
A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theater (11/15-11/15)
|
Boston Modern Orchestra Project in Concert with Julia Bullock
Jordan Hall (11/06-11/06)
|
9 to 5 The Musical
Timberlane Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/22)
|
Leslie Odom Jr.
Shalin Liu Performance Center (4/08-4/08)
|
American Premiere of "Requiem for America"
NEC's Jordan Hall (11/14-11/14)