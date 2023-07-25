Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

The event held at The Stationary Factory In Dalton, MA honored Patron of the arts Rhoda Levitt

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 4 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 

Barrington Stage Company recently held its Gala 2023: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA.

See photos from the event below!

Hosted by MacArthur Genius-Award-winning playwright, director, and performance artist Taylor Mac, BSC’s Gala transported attendees to the pre-war Berlin Kit Kat Club for an evening of pleasure featuring a cabaret lineup that will include burlesque artist Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co.. Guests enjoyed an open bar and four-course dinner provided by caterer Tom Ellis’s company The Swell Party. A dance party featuring music by Brownskin Band will began at 9:30 p.m. to close out the night.

Gala 2023: A Night at the Kit Kat Club celebrated BSC’s Education Fund, in particular the Playwright Mentoring Project, which received the Coming up Taller Award – the highest recognition bestowed by the White House for an after-school program.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Barrington Stage Company

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
WILLKOMMEN BIENVENUE

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Barrington Stage Company GALA 2023

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Taylor Mac

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Taylor Mac

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Taylor Mac

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Alan Paul, Artistic Director & Rhoda Levitt

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Rafael Duran

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Rafael Duran

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Marita Glodt, President Board of Trustees

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Alan Paul, Artistic Director & Meredith Lynsey Schade, Managing Director

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Alan Paul & Meredith Lynsey

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Julianne Boyd, Founding Artistic Director

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Rhoda Levitt

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Rhoda Levitt & Alan Green

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Rhoda Levitt & Alan Green

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Mark H. Dold

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Mark H. Dold

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
PADDLE RAISE

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
James Rose

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Sharon Frazier-McClain, BSC Associate Director of Community Engagement

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Cast of NEW BRAIN

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
BSC GALA 2023

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Dylan Baker, Omar Metwally, and More Set to Perform at Williamstown Theatre Festival This Photo
Dylan Baker, Omar Metwally, and More Set to Perform at Williamstown Theatre Festival This Week

Get ready for an unforgettable week at the Williamstown Theatre Festival! Dylan Baker, Omar Metwally, and a stellar lineup of talented actors will grace the stage with their remarkable performances. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to witness the magic of live theater.

2
Experience the Magic of TANGLEWOOD ON PARADE 2023: Music, Activities, and Entertainment fo Photo
Experience the Magic of TANGLEWOOD ON PARADE 2023: Music, Activities, and Entertainment for the Whole Family

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at TANGLEWOOD ON PARADE 2023. This event brings together music, activities, and entertainment that the whole family will enjoy. Don't miss out on this magical musical extravaganza with surprises in store for everyone.

3
Club Passim Brings 90s Boston Band Jabbering Trout in August Photo
Club Passim Brings 90's Boston Band Jabbering Trout in August

Boston's own Jabbering Trout are heading back to where it all began with a show in Cambridge. The band blew up in the 90's developing a passionate fan base that still follows them today. Led by guitarist Tom Burris, Jabbering Trout will perform live at Club Passim on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

4
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

Today two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer, director (and swimmer) Brett Goldstein announced that he'll be embarking on his first live stand-up tour in the U.S. and Canada this Fall.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... (read more about this author)

Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUBPhotos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Brings I GOT THE JOB to 54 BelowPhotos: Lucie Arnaz Brings I GOT THE JOB to 54 Below
Photos: Inside An Evening With Norm Lewis at 92NYPhotos: Inside An Evening With Norm Lewis at 92NY
Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage CompanyPhotos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live! in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James Gallagher
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (9/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hairspray
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/19-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/08-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You