Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

The event held at The Stationary Factory In Dalton, MA honored Patron of the arts Rhoda Levitt
Barrington Stage Company recently held its Gala 2023: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA.
Hosted by MacArthur Genius-Award-winning playwright, director, and performance artist Taylor Mac, BSC’s Gala transported attendees to the pre-war Berlin Kit Kat Club for an evening of pleasure featuring a cabaret lineup that will include burlesque artist Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co.. Guests enjoyed an open bar and four-course dinner provided by caterer Tom Ellis’s company The Swell Party. A dance party featuring music by Brownskin Band will began at 9:30 p.m. to close out the night.
Gala 2023: A Night at the Kit Kat Club celebrated BSC’s Education Fund, in particular the Playwright Mentoring Project, which received the Coming up Taller Award – the highest recognition bestowed by the White House for an after-school program.
Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Barrington Stage Company
WILLKOMMEN BIENVENUE
Barrington Stage Company GALA 2023
Alan Paul, Artistic Director & Rhoda Levitt
Rafael Duran
Marita Glodt, President Board of Trustees
Alan Paul, Artistic Director & Meredith Lynsey Schade, Managing Director
Alan Paul & Meredith Lynsey
Julianne Boyd, Founding Artistic Director
PADDLE RAISE
James Rose
Sharon Frazier-McClain, BSC Associate Director of Community Engagement
Cast of NEW BRAIN
BSC GALA 2023
Recommended For You