Photos: Inside Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Barrington Stage Company recently held its Gala 2023: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA.

See photos from the event below!

Hosted by MacArthur Genius-Award-winning playwright, director, and performance artist Taylor Mac, BSC’s Gala transported attendees to the pre-war Berlin Kit Kat Club for an evening of pleasure featuring a cabaret lineup that will include burlesque artist Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co.. Guests enjoyed an open bar and four-course dinner provided by caterer Tom Ellis’s company The Swell Party. A dance party featuring music by Brownskin Band will began at 9:30 p.m. to close out the night.

Gala 2023: A Night at the Kit Kat Club celebrated BSC’s Education Fund, in particular the Playwright Mentoring Project, which received the Coming up Taller Award – the highest recognition bestowed by the White House for an after-school program.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff