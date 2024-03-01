Photos: General Consul Meron Reuben Key Speaker At GOLDA'S BALCONY Opening Reception

Meron Reuben,​ Consul General of Israel to New England, speaks following the Opening Night of Golda's Balcony at the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre at the Emerson Paramount Center. See photos from the production.

Golda's Balcony, the story of Golda Meir, will be staged through March 10, starring Annette Miller.

Golda’s Balcony is the true story of Meir – a Russian immigrant, American school teacher, and the fourth Prime Minister of Israel. The play begins on the eve of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, with Meir confronting her choices and reflecting on the formation of the state.

All performances of Golda’s Balcony are general admission and tickets are $75; a $25 rush ticket option for patrons under 40 will be offered, in-person only, one hour before each performance. $5 EBT Card-to-Culture tickets are also available. Talkbacks are included in the tickets purchased for those select performances. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://emersontheatres.org/Online/default.asp, or call (617) 824-8400.