Photos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN

The production begins performances at American Repertory Theater tonight, Saturday, February 25.

Feb. 25, 2023  

A.R.T. has released a first look at Clare Perkins in the title role in The Wife of Willesden, which begins performances at American Repertory Theater tonight, Saturday, February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and closes on Friday, March 17, 2023.

A proper local legend, Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the local West London pub-there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables. And her love life? It's an epic poem. They call her The Wife of Willesden. Join her for an evening that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives. Winner of the 2022 Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, critically acclaimed and multi award-winning best-selling author Zadie Smith transforms an excerpt from Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales into the unbelievable-and unforgettable.

Adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath from The Canterbury Tales and directed by Indhu Rubasingham, The Wife of Willesden begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Saturday, February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and completes its limited run Friday, March 17, 2023. The Wife of Willesden is a Kiln Theatre Production and is presented in association with BAM.

