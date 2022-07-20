Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
With songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper,” this feel-good musical will have you dancing in your seat!
Cape Rep Theatre is presenting an outdoor production of Mamma Mia! through August 14, 2022. Set on a Greek island paradise and told through the music of ABBA, this is the hilarious story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a wedding you won't soon forget. With songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper," this feel-good musical will have you dancing in your seat!
Get a first look at photos below!
The musical features Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus , and some songs with Stig Anderson; Book by Catherine Johnson; Originally Conceived by Judy Cramer; Directed by Dani Davis.
The cast of Mamma Mia!
Alison Weller, Trish LaRose and Maura Hanlon
Maryana Crawley, Chelsey Jo Ristaino and Madison Mayer
Alison Weller and Jacob Venet
Chelsey Jo Ristaino and Nick Nudler
