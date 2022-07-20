Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!

With songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper,” this feel-good musical will have you dancing in your seat!

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Cape Rep Theatre is presenting an outdoor production of Mamma Mia! through August 14, 2022. Set on a Greek island paradise and told through the music of ABBA, this is the hilarious story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a wedding you won't soon forget. With songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper," this feel-good musical will have you dancing in your seat!

Get a first look at photos below!

The musical features Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus , and some songs with Stig Anderson;  Book by Catherine Johnson;  Originally Conceived by Judy Cramer; Directed by Dani Davis.

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
The cast of Mamma Mia!

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
Alison Weller, Trish LaRose and Maura Hanlon

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
The cast of Mamma Mia!

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
The cast of Mamma Mia!

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
Maryana Crawley, Chelsey Jo Ristaino and Madison Mayer

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
The cast of Mamma Mia!

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
Alison Weller and Jacob Venet

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
Chelsey Jo Ristaino and Nick Nudler

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
Anthony Teixeira

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
The cast of Mamma Mia!

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
Chelsey Jo Ristaino

Photos: First Look at Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater Production of MAMMA MIA!
The cast of Mamma Mia!



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You