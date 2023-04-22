Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.

The production runs through Sunday, April 23.

Apr. 22, 2023  

"See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me..." This weekend set sail on a thrilling adventure with Disney's Moana, JR! with a stage full of over 40 Berkshire County elementary, middle and high school students. Join the company as they journey with Moana, Maui and all their friends across the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti. Featuring unforgettable songs and characters, this show is not to be missed! The talented cast of young performers are ready to bring the story to life and inspire audiences of all ages.⁣⁣

Check out photos from the production below!

Disney's Moana, JR. is playing at The Colonial Theatre for one weekend only-Friday, April 21 at 7pm; Saturday, April 22 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, April 23 at 2pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: David Dashiell

Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Cast of Disneya??s Moana, Jr.

Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Julian Houghtling & Anna White

Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Jaxson Pemble, Jackson Gladu, Mason Dumont, and Cast of Disney's Moana, Jr.

Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Cast of Disneya??s Moana, Jr.




Coro Allegros Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN Photo
Coro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN
Coro Allegro, Boston's award-winning LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, presents the final concert of its centennial celebration of composer Daniel Pinkham with The White Raven / Inspiring Music for Troubled Times on Sunday, May 7, at Sanders Theatre at 3 pm.
The Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater B Photo
The Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater Boston and The Commonwealth
The Huntington Education Department has announced a busy spring season, with three programs returning full force since Covid-19 this March and April 2023.
THE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts Photo
THE WAY IT IS Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts
WatermelonAlligator Theatre Company presents the New England premiere of “The Way It Is,” by Donna Hoke, at Cotuit Center for the Arts’s Black Box Theater May 4th through May 21st. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Jess Wilson directs, assisted by Tony Ferreira of Swansea as stage manager.
BSO And Music Director Andris Nelsons To Return To Europe, August 25-September 8, For The Photo
BSO And Music Director Andris Nelsons To Return To Europe, August 25-September 8, For The First Time Since 2018
The Boston Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Andris Nelsons, will return to Europe for the first time since 2018, with a nine-city, 12-concert tour to major music capitals in England, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, and France. Anne-Sophie Mutter and Jean-Yves Thibaudet—two of the world's most in-demand artists and frequent BSO collaborators for decades—will join the orchestra for performances throughout the tour. A detailed program listing is available at the end of the release.

More Hot Stories For You


SpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in MaySpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in May
April 22, 2023

From May 5 to June 10, 2023, SpeakEasy Stage will present the Boston premiere of the joyous Broadway musical comedy THE PROM, winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Best Musical. 
Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
April 22, 2023

Check out photos from Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Moana, Jr. playing this weekend!
Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7
April 21, 2023

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) announces Boston Theater Marathon XXV, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies.
Coro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVENCoro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN
April 21, 2023

Coro Allegro, Boston's award-winning LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, presents the final concert of its centennial celebration of composer Daniel Pinkham with The White Raven / Inspiring Music for Troubled Times on Sunday, May 7, at Sanders Theatre at 3 pm.
The Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater Boston and The CommonwealthThe Huntington Education Department Brings Theatre and Poetry To Students Across Greater Boston and The Commonwealth
April 21, 2023

The Huntington Education Department has announced a busy spring season, with three programs returning full force since Covid-19 this March and April 2023.
share