Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater

A hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play that reveals a profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 4 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall

See photos of the Cape Cod premiere of Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me at the Provincetown Theater (238 Bradford St. in Provincetown, MA).

Immediately following the opening night on Thursday, November 16, the company will host its first-ever “Pay What You Want” performance on Friday, November 17 at 7PM.

“In these politically tumultuous times, because of the deep significance this play shows us in the value of American democracy, we’re psyched to be hosting our first-ever ‘Pay What You Want” performance, in order to make our production as accessible to as many folks as possible in our community,” says Artistic Director David Drake. “Honestly, from zero bucks to a million, whatever works for your pocketbook, we just want everyone to come see the show.”

Schreck’s play, which won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Obie Award for Best New American Play of 2019, is a boundary-breaking work that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it could shape the next generation of Americans. Based on the author’s own life — when Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States – what unfolds in What the Constitution Means to Me is a hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play that reveals a profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Directed by Rebecca Berger for the Provincetown Theater, What the Constitution Means to Me stars Anne Stott in the role of Heidi, and features Ed Donovan as the Legionnaire and Mia Lima as the Debate Challenger. 

The show performs Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm, Nov 16 – Dec 3. For further information visit Click Here or call 508.487.7487.

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker/Focalpoint
 

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott, Ed Donovan

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Ed Donovan

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott, Ed Donovan

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Mia Lima

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott, Ed Donovan

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott, Mia Lima

Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater
Anne Stott, Mia Lima


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Tony Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024 Photo
Tony Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024

Following Broadway in Worcester's sold-out concert this past fall with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana heads to the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater on Friday, March 1, 2024.

2
The Royal Ballet to Perform at Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival for the First Time in 2024 Photo
The Royal Ballet to Perform at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the First Time in 2024

The Royal Ballet of the United Kingdom, will appear at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the first time, as the company's sole stop in the United States in 2024.

3
Swinging Steaks Will Play a Hometown Show at The Spire Center For Performing Arts Photo
Swinging Steaks Will Play a Hometown Show at The Spire Center For Performing Arts

Roots Rock band Swinging Steaks will play at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, February 10. Fueled by singer/songwriters Jamie Walker, Tim Giovanniello, and Jim Gambino, the group's material explores a rich diversity of musical Americana from full tilt rockers to mandolin-driven melodies and soulful ballads.

4
AN HOUR WITH ELEANOR Adds Performances in the Black Box Theater Photo
AN HOUR WITH ELEANOR Adds Performances in the Black Box Theater

Due to popular demand, the Sold Out run of “An Hour With Eleanor” will offer patrons two additional opportunities to see the show on the weekend following Thanksgiving. Performances have been added on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Red Riding Hood in Boston Red Riding Hood
Merrimack Repertory Theatre @ The Richard & Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center (1/10-1/28)
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
Mosesian Center for the Arts (12/09-12/10)
Most Wonderful Time of the Year: An Evening with The Broadway Sinfonietta in Boston Most Wonderful Time of the Year: An Evening with The Broadway Sinfonietta
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/22-12/23)
Cécile McLorin Salvant in Boston Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sanders Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Mr. Popper's Penguins in Boston Mr. Popper's Penguins
Wheelock Family Theatre (2/10-3/03)
Avenue Q in Boston Avenue Q
Pentucket Players, Inc (11/17-11/19)
What the Constitution Means to Me in Boston What the Constitution Means to Me
Provincetown Theater (11/16-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You