Photos: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Provincetown Theater

See photos of the Cape Cod premiere of Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me at the Provincetown Theater (238 Bradford St. in Provincetown, MA).

Immediately following the opening night on Thursday, November 16, the company will host its first-ever “Pay What You Want” performance on Friday, November 17 at 7PM.

“In these politically tumultuous times, because of the deep significance this play shows us in the value of American democracy, we’re psyched to be hosting our first-ever ‘Pay What You Want” performance, in order to make our production as accessible to as many folks as possible in our community,” says Artistic Director David Drake. “Honestly, from zero bucks to a million, whatever works for your pocketbook, we just want everyone to come see the show.”

Schreck’s play, which won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Obie Award for Best New American Play of 2019, is a boundary-breaking work that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it could shape the next generation of Americans. Based on the author’s own life — when Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States – what unfolds in What the Constitution Means to Me is a hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play that reveals a profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Directed by Rebecca Berger for the Provincetown Theater, What the Constitution Means to Me stars Anne Stott in the role of Heidi, and features Ed Donovan as the Legionnaire and Mia Lima as the Debate Challenger.

The show performs Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm, Nov 16 – Dec 3. For further information visit Click Here or call 508.487.7487.