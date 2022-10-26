Photos: First Look At KINKY BOOTS At North Shore Music Theatre
KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony(r) Award for Best Musical!
The Tony-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is playing now at North Shore Music Theatre through November 6. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony(r) Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy(r), Emmy(r), and Tony(r) winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical inspired by true life events, takes you from the assembly line of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. The energy, joy, and laughter of this exhilarating show makes for the ultimate fun night out.
Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
Julian Malone and Luke Hamilton with the cast of KINKY BOOTS
Julian Malone and the Cast of KINKY BOOTS
Luke Hamilton and Julian Malone
The Cast of KINKY BOOTS
The Cast of KINKY BOOTS
Etta Grover, Luke Hamilton
