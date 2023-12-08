Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A MUSCAL GHOST STORY At North Shore Music Theatre

New England’s brightest holiday tradition celebrates its 32nd annual production.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

See photos of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A MUSCAL GHOST STORY playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru December 23. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

New England’s brightest holiday tradition celebrates its 32nd annual production. An original adaptation based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (played by David Coffee returning for his 29th holiday season) through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season.

Featuring dazzling special effects and traditional songs like "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman," "Here We Come A-Wassailing," "The Boar’s Head Carol," and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," this award-winning production was created specifically for North Shore Music Theatre and has been seen by more than one million people since its debut in 1989.

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.

Photo Credit: David Costa Photography

David Coffee

Cheryl McMahon

David Coffee, Carrington Vilmont

Davron S. Monroe and the cast of A Christmas Carol

Russell Garrett, Leigh Barrett, Stella Centore, Brady Murphy, Isabella Carroll and Adalyn Daly

Leigh Barrett, David Coffee

Carrington Vilmont

Jack Gimpel, Turner Riley, David Coffee

Tommy Labanaris

Bronson Norris Murphy, David Coffee, Russell Garrett

Davron S. Monrow, Drew Porrett, Michael Olaribigbe, Jack Baumrind and Stella Centore

David Coffee, J. T. Turner and the cast of A Christmas Carol


Recommended For You