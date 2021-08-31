Photos: BTG's Colonial Concert Series Concludes With Stephanie J. Block, and Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat

Berkshire Theatre Group's Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites concluded with two blockbuster concerts-Stephanie J. Block on Saturday, August 21 and Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat on Saturday, August 28.

On Saturday, August 21, Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block wowed the crowd under The Big Tent outside The Colonial Theatre with her first live performance since March 2020. Singing songs from her career along with personal favorites, she delivered an emotional and heartfelt performance that reflected the last year of staying in our homes, her decision to relocate from the East Coast to her home state of California and brought everyone to where she feels most at home...onstage.

On Saturday, August 28, married Broadway actors and BTG alums, Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat, provided a showstopping finale to the popular concert series. With 14 Broadway shows between them, Kate and Graham shared their favorite songs along with thrilling adventures of the stage and quarantine. Everyone was delighted that they escaped their webcams and were back on stage.

The Colonial Concert Series continues this fall as BTG welcomes guests back into the historic Colonial Theatre: Lez Zeppelin on October 8 at 8pm; Reelin' in the Years: Celebrating the Music of Steely Dan on October 22 at 7:30pm; BonJourneyNY on October 23 at 8pm; The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh on November 6 at 7:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.com or call (413) 997-4444.