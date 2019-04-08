Photo/Video: Get A First Look At Merrimack Repertory Theatre's THE HAUNTED LIFE

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) 's The Haunted Life by Sean Daniels, adapted from the "lost" novel, and directed by Daniels and christopher oscar peña, in coordination with The Estate of Jack Kerouac, from March 20 to April 14 - is now on stage!

The cast includes Vichet Chum, whose MRT credits include Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and his own one-person story, KNYUM; Joel Colodner, a longtime MRT regular, whose most recent credits include Native Gardens, A Christmas Carol, and Glengarry Glen Ross; Tina Fabrique, whose Broadway credits include Ragtime, Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Chicago actress Caroline Neff, whose credits include Airline Highway, directed by Joe Mantello, and Three Sisters, adapted by Tracy Letts; and Raviv Ullman, best known for playing Phil Duffy, the lead character on the long-running Disney series "Phil of the Future." His recent theatre credits include The New Group's Russian Transport and Sticks and Bones with Holly Hunter and Richard Chamberlain Off-Broadway.

In The Haunted Life, college student Peter argues politics with his conservative father, dreams of adventure with his buddies, and romances his girl. It's a breezy, golden summer in 1942 in Lowell, MA, until WWII brings an alarming darkness. Peter witnesses the toll the war takes on everyone he loves, and he desperately seeks his place in a changing America.

For tickets to The Haunted Life, March 20-April 14, contact the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit mrt.org. Tickets range from $24 to $66.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You