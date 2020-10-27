Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: NEVERMORE- THE FANTASTIC TERRORS OF EDGAR ALLEN POE at Old Sturbridge Village

The sold-out run continues through Halloween night.

Oct. 27, 2020  

NEVERMORE-The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe is an adventurous and terrifying outdoor theatrical experience featuring characters drawn from the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe. The experience opened on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 to a sold-out, socially-distanced, mask-wearing audience at Old Sturbridge Village in central Massachusetts.

The now entirely sold-out run continues through Halloween Night (10/31/20). Any ticket cancellations that become available may be found at: https://www.osv.org/event/phantoms-and-fire

In NEVERMORE, six tales of revenge, obsession and deception are brought to life by six characters from Poe's work, drawing from his most iconic stories like "The Tell Tale Heart" and "Fall Of The House of Usher" to his lesser-known tales like "A Predicament" and "The Masque Of The Red Death", the audience independently explores a town riddled with guilt, secrets and despair where people are haunted by supernatural forces, a mysterious plague and their own malevolent motives.

NEVERMORE is directed by P.J. Griffith (Sleep No More, Rock of Ages) and features performances by Andre Ozim, Alanna J. Smith, Jake Robinson, Sam Urdang, Anna Cain and Chelsea Renae.

The production features original music by Lawrence Trailer.

The Cast of a?oeNEVERMOREa?" The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe

Alanna J. Smith

Alanna J. Smith

Andre Ozim

Andre Ozim

Anna Cain

Anna Cain

Chelsea Renae

Chelsea Renae

Jake Robertson

Jake Robertson

Sam Urdang

Sam Urdang


