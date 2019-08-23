Photo Flash: Get A First Look At DEATHTRAP At Cape Playhouse

Deathtrap is now playing at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts. Directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge, performances are scheduled from August 21 - 31 at the historic venue on Cape Cod to wrap up its 93rd season.

Robert Petkoff (All The Way, Anything Goes, Ragtime) playing Sidney, Robbie Simpson (Afterglow) as Clifford, and two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance, Gypsy) playing Helga, will be joined by Susan Wands (Coastal Disturbances) as Myra, and Dathan Williams (Show Boat) as Porter Milgrim.

Marcia Milgrom Dodge is a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominated director and choreographer for her Kennedy Center/Broadway revival of Ragtime, for which she received the Helen Hayes Award for Best Director. She is also an executive board member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and a published and produced playwright.

The limited engagement will feature scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gail Baldoni, lighting design by Jaron Kent Hermansen, and sound design by Joe Palermo. The production stage manager is Kate Ann Wilson, Rick Sordelet will serve as the fight director, casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Location: 820 Main St, RTE 6A | Cape Cod | Dennis MA 02638Tickets: Tickets are now on sale at CapePlayhouse.com , by phone at 508-385-3911, or by visiting the Box Office at The Cape Playhouse





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You