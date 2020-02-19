Photo Flash: First Look at THE OUTSIDER At North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith, directed by David Ellenstein.
CAST: Louis Lotorto,* Max Macke, John Seibert,* Natalie Storrs,* Jacque Wilke, *Christopher M. Williams,* and Shana Wride.*
WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
Solana Beach, CA 92075
SCHEDULE: Previews: February 19, 2020
Closes: NOW EXTENDED through March 22, 2020
Talkback with cast & director: Friday, February 28, 2020
PRICES: Previews $46.00
Week Nights & Sat. Matinees $52.00
Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $57.00
Wed. Matinee (ADDED) March 11 $52.00
Friday Matinee (ADDED) Feb. 21 $46.00
DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush tickets available for $20.
Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley