Photo Flash: First Look at QUIXOTE NUEVO at Huntington Theatre Company

In Quixote Nuevo, one of literature's most vibrant and memorable characters, Cervantes' Don Quixote is boldly brought to life by award-winning playwright Octavio Solis and director KJ Sanchez in this hilarious and imaginative adaption of the classic novel. Transported to a border town in Texas, the eccentric, brilliant knight embarks on a cross-desert quest to reunite with a long-lost love. Chased by Death himself - in the form of roving bands of guitar-playing Calacas - Quixote always leads with his heart in a world of people led astray by their brains. Quixote Nuevo, which received its world premiere at California Shakespeare Company in 2018, is a rich, contemporary, theatrical fable that has been created anew by Solis. Emilio Delgado, who is returning to Quixote Nuevo after originating the titular role, is best known for his 44-year run as beloved repairman Luis on the iconic PBS children's show "Sesame Street."

Performances will run at the Huntington Avenue Theatre beginning November 15 through December 8. Quixote Nuevo is presented by the Huntington Theatre Company in association with Hartford Stage and Alley Theatre.

Get a first look in the photos below!

For tickets and information, visit https://www.huntingtontheatre.org/season/2019-2020/quixote-nuevo/.





