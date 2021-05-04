Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at DESERT IN Operatic Miniseries

Part supernatural love story, part dazzling long-form music video, “desert in” is driven by a blend of striking new music that ranges from lush classical to jazz.

May. 4, 2021  

"Desert in" is a groundbreaking new television miniseries that combines the talents of eight extraordinary, award-winning composers (led by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ellen Reid) and interlocking stories from rising and veteran screenwriters (led by lauded playwright christopher oscar peña), helmed by a team of directors (bringing to life a visual world imagined by opera and film director James Darrah).

Part supernatural love story, part dazzling long-form music video, "desert in" is driven by a blend of striking new music that ranges from lush classical to jazz, from electronic soundscape to cinematic sweep, and more. Principal filming is nearing completion in Palm Springs, Calif.; the series premieres June 3, 2021 on BLO's streaming service, operabox.tv.

Co-created by Reid, peña and Darrah, "desert in" is commissioned and produced by Boston Lyric Opera, and produced in association with Long Beach Opera.

With a diverse cast of actors, singers and creators, "desert in" creates a wholly new storytelling experience. On-screen actors are complemented by performers who are not seen, but whose voices are heard on the soundtrack. Some of the on-screen actors are seen singing; others create and embody characters guided by off-screen voices. The effect places the story in a dreamlike universe that's not quite earthbound, not quite celestial.

Photo Credit: Michael Elias Thomas


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Announced at Times-Union Center Photo

DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Announced at Times-Union Center

Melissa Etheridge to Return to Indian Ranch in September Photo

Melissa Etheridge to Return to Indian Ranch in September

Roomful Of Blues Opens 2021 Drive-In Concerts To Benefit Southwick Civic Fund Photo

Roomful Of Blues Opens 2021 Drive-In Concerts To Benefit Southwick Civic Fund

Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises For Classes of Photo

Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises For Classes of 2021 and 2020


More Hot Stories For You

  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces World Premiere of A THOUSAND ACRES and $1.5 Million Gift
  • DANCE INTO SPRING Will Tour Around Iowa This Weekend
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2021 Festival With Health And Safety Protocols
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!