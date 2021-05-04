Photos: First Look at DESERT IN Operatic Miniseries

"Desert in" is a groundbreaking new television miniseries that combines the talents of eight extraordinary, award-winning composers (led by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ellen Reid) and interlocking stories from rising and veteran screenwriters (led by lauded playwright christopher oscar peña), helmed by a team of directors (bringing to life a visual world imagined by opera and film director James Darrah).

Part supernatural love story, part dazzling long-form music video, "desert in" is driven by a blend of striking new music that ranges from lush classical to jazz, from electronic soundscape to cinematic sweep, and more. Principal filming is nearing completion in Palm Springs, Calif.; the series premieres June 3, 2021 on BLO's streaming service, operabox.tv.

Co-created by Reid, peña and Darrah, "desert in" is commissioned and produced by Boston Lyric Opera, and produced in association with Long Beach Opera.

With a diverse cast of actors, singers and creators, "desert in" creates a wholly new storytelling experience. On-screen actors are complemented by performers who are not seen, but whose voices are heard on the soundtrack. Some of the on-screen actors are seen singing; others create and embody characters guided by off-screen voices. The effect places the story in a dreamlike universe that's not quite earthbound, not quite celestial.

