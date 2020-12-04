Photo Flash: Check Out A.R.T's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure, a 55-minute original musical adaptation for kids ages 4+ and their grown-ups, is streaming on demand through Monday, January 4, 2021. Household tickets for $20 with a pay-what-you-can option provide access for seven days from the time of purchase and are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure takes us on an epic journey through Storyland. The vivid imaginations of Harvard undergraduates Julia Riew and Ian Chan (the creators of last season's Thumbelina) transform the classic fairy tale into a journey through Storyland with Jack, her cow Buttercup, her mother, the Grand Storyteller, the King Giant, two Mice, the Itsy Bitsy Spider, and the Fiddler Cat, who help her find the determination and creativity she needs to succeed. Rebecca Aparicio makes her A.R.T. directorial debut with this production after serving as Assistant Director on Endlings and Gloria: A Life.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure comes to life through a collaboration between students and theater professionals from American Repertory Theater. The cast, which is featured on the album, is comprised of Harvard University undergraduates Nikita Nair (Jack), Caitlin Beirne (Grand Storyteller), Sophie Bauder (Jack's Mother), Odessa Deng (Buttercup), Louis Zekowski (King Giant), Jonathan Castillo (Stuart), Laura Frustaci (Minnie), James Caven (Itsy) and Olympia Hatzilambrou (Fiddler Cat). Musicians include Harvard Undergraduates Sedona Farber (Guitar), Veronica Leahy (Saxophone), Noah Lee (Cello), and Alyssa Kim (Violin).

The creative team includes Julia Riew (Book, Music, and Lyrics), Rebecca Aparicio (Direction), Ian Chan (Orchestrations and Music Direction), Johnathan Carr (Video Editing and Compositing), Alex Giorgetti (Sound Supervisor and Recording/Mixing/Mastering Engineer), Elizabeth Rocha (Costume Design), Finn Barber (Lighting Design), Cynthia D. Lee-Sullivan (Props Design), Dave Monteagudo (Animations), The Adventure Society (Creative Consulting), David Mortellito (Illustrations). Additional production staff include Abbie Sage (Stage Manager) and Joy Nesbitt (Assistant Director).

Photo Credit: Jonathan Carr

Nikita Nair

Caitlin Beirne with (clockwise from top left) Laura Frustaci, Olympia Hatzilambrou, James Caven, and Jonathan Castillo

Odessa Deng

Nikita Nair and James Caven

Laura Frustaci and Jonathan Castillo

Louis Zekowski with (clockwise from top left) Sophie Bauder, Odessa Deng, Olympia Hatzilambrou, and James Caven

Nikita Nair and Olympia Hatzilambrou

The Company

Caitlin Beirne

Sophie Bauder and Nikita Nair

