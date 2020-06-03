Performing Arts Center of MetroWest Announces Summer Theater Program

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Performing Arts Center of MetroWest has announced their newly creatively re-envisioned Summer Theater program 'A Virtual Tribute to Broadway through the Decades.'

The four-week Theater Playhouse Program is open to youth in grades 4 to 12 and will run from July 6 to July 31, with online direction in movement, theater, and music instruction daily between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Directed student recordings will be edited into a final ensemble PAC Playhouse Film premiering Aug. 7 online, highlighting all participants in creatively orchestrated historical Broadway musical numbers.

This unique program will be directed by Rebecca Campbell and Eliomar Nascimento, both highly trained directors in music and performance, and film produced by Thales Paulino, a professional videographer.

PAC has received generous support for the 2020 summer theater playhouse season from Mutual One Charitable Foundation and the Framingham Country Club Charitable Foundation to help provide educational scholarship funds for students in need.

Internships are also available for older students seeking community service credits or filmmaking experience.

More information on scholarships or internship opportunities is on PAC's website pacmetrowest.org or available by phone 508-875-5554.

Enrollment is limited for this special interactive summer theater program; registration is encouraged by June 15.

Participants will be screened individually by the directors on June 29 for ensemble assessment and curriculum planning. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to both learn and perform remotely, and to share that performance virtually with friends and family- all while having fun and making new friends maintaining social distancing!

