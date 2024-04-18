Passim's Folk Collective Will Hold Its Second Annual Concert In May At Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Club Passim will host the second annual Folk Collective Concert, themed "Talkin' Bout a Revolution," on May 4th, bringing together the 2024 cohort of artists for a night of powerful songs of resistance, transformation, and liberation.

Through this concert, The Folk Collective seeks to challenge and expand the folk community's perceptions about its own genre. By promoting a reclamation of historical narratives and bringing to light the often untold stories and marginalized voices within folk music, the event aims to be a transformative experience. This gathering of artists not only celebrates but also interrogates the boundaries of 'traditional' folk music, embodying its revolutionary spirit through powerful expressions of resistance and liberation. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Taking in part in the concert are 2024 Folk Collective cohort members Alastair Moock, Almira Ara, Anju, Audrey Pearl, Cliff Notez, Gabriella Simpkins, Kim Moberg, Lydia Harrell, Maxfield Anderson, Naomi Westwater, Peter Mulvey, and Stephanie McKay.

The evening will feature performances that blend iconic folk songs with powerful tracks from artists not typically associated with the folk genre, reminding audiences of the diversity of folk music, and providing underrepresented communities with a stage to showcase their often overlooked talent.

At the end of the performance there will be a special Q&A with The Folk Collective moderated by Amelia Mason, senior arts and culture reporter and critic for WBUR.

The cohort will pay homage to musical legends such as Joni Mitchell, Pete Seeger, and Bob Dylan while simultaneously breaking barriers with songs from Kendrick Lamar, Bob Marley, Alabama Shakes, and other artists reshaping cultural narratives.

"The Folk Collective is more than just a program; it's a model of transformation,” says Shea Rose, The Folk Collective's curator. “It's a movement, a gathering of souls united by their love for humanity, music, and storytelling. Its mission is to preserve the richness of everyone's folk traditions while exploring the relevance of those traditions today."

Whether guests are seasoned music enthusiasts or simply interested in learning more about the diverse cultural threads of folk music, the Folk Collective annual event is an opportunity to connect with others and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

Passim's artist-led diversity and equity initiative, The Folk Collective, is now in its second year. Its mission is to present more inclusive and equitable events that welcome and invite diverse audiences and artists to the Passim stage.

For more information on The Folk Collective and a full schedule of events, visit passim.org/mission/folkcollective/.

Club Passim will host the Folk Collective Annual Concert "Talkin' Bout a Revolution” on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.