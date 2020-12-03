Passim Establishes Songwriting Grant In Honor Of Outgoing Board Chair Jerry Potts

Passim, the Cambridge based music venue and non profit arts organization, announced the establishment of a new annual grant program aimed at helping finance professional recording projects. The Eastern Front Songwriter Grant was created in honor of Jerry Potts, who served as the Passim Board Chair for the past 12 years. The Board has elected musician Annie Bartlett to replace Jerry as the new Chair.



Jerry Potts joined the Passim Board in 2000 after witnessing Passim's ability to create a powerful, nurturing environment that connects artists and audiences. Jerry founded Eastern Front Records in the early 1990s, an independent label that was home to many Passim regulars including Kevin Connolly, Barbara Kessler, Peter Mulvey and Martin Sexton.

Jerry has also spent 27 years working in the business world. He was a co-founder of RadioBoston, a 24/7, live Internet radio station, and he has consulted with a variety of start-up organizations. Jerry is a graduate of Brown University where he received a bachelor's degree in organizational behavior and political science. Jerry lives in Medfield, Massachusetts with his wife and three kids. All of them love music, play instruments, and have figured out that music makes the world a much better place.

"Jerry's label helped kickstart the careers of many Passim singer/songwriters. Through his patience, generosity and expertise he helped many artists develop a national following and cement lifelong careers as professional musicians," said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Passim. "Jerry's work and leadership truly exemplify the mission of Passim: to provide exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community."



Musician Annie Bartlett has been elected as the new Board Chair. Annie has been a member of the Passim board since 2008. She is a violinist and violist who is a member of Rosin, a fiddle player in Hank Wonder, founder of the Sheffield Sessions, Trustee of Club Passim and the New England Conservatory, and former Board Chair of the Winchester Community Music School. When she is not playing music or working with non-profit arts organizations on strategic planning, she lives for outdoor adventures with her husband, boys, and two rescue dogs.

