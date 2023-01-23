Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Panel On Diversity In Dance Announced At The Goethe-Institut Boston

Moderated by Peter DiMuro, Executive Director of The Dance Complex.

Jan. 23, 2023  

The Goethe-Institut Boston will host a discussion about diversity in dance with German author and journalist Alice Hasters and Kurt A. Douglas, Professor of Dance at Boston Conservatory. Moderated by Peter DiMuro, Executive Director of The Dance Complex, Friday, February 17, 6:00PM - 7:30PM at Goethe-Institut Boston.

Who dances and how, what we see as culturally and artistically relevant, is strongly influenced by racism - an assumption Alice Hasters is researching in her fellowship at the Thomas Mann House in LA. The notion that "Black people can dance, white people can't" is particularly strong in multi-ethnic societies. In Western societies, dance seems to be something that is incompatible with power. The rich, the white, the male, the heterosexual, the old - they don't dance - unless they have a stage or are not sober.
The conversation will focus on these questions:

To what extent does dance as a lived or as a non-lived practice shape black, white and other identities? Can dance be an instrument to dismantle and challenge positions of power? What does diversity in dance really mean? Is dance universal -can everybody dance? Or is dance an expression of your own specific identity?

Alice Hasters was born 1989 in Cologne, Germany. She studied journalism at Ludwig Maximilian Universität and the Deutsche Journalistenschule in Munich. She worked as a digital format developer and host for institutions such as Tagesschau, RBB and Deutschlandfunk. Hasters is the Co-founder of Podcast Feuer&Brot, which she is running independently with Maximiliane Häcke. Today she works as an author, writing and speaking about social justice, race and identity.

Kurt A. Douglas is Associate Professor of Dance at Boston Conservatory. Originally from Guyana, South America, Douglas earned a B.F.A. in dance from Boston Conservatory and an M.F.A. in dance from Hollins University. After graduating from the Conservatory, Kurt joined the Limón Dance Company, where he performed in many of Limón's most influential works. Kurt Douglas joined the Boston Conservatory at Berklee faculty in 2015 where he is an instructor of technique, repertory, critical theory, and pedagogy for modern dance.

Peter DiMuro has woven a career as a dancer, actor, choreographer, director, teacher, facilitator of creativity and as an arts engager for more than thirty years. As Executive Director of The Dance Complex, he continues to invest in advancing the craft of choreography and the field of dance, creating an arc of programs for young-to-established dance-makers.



