Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

POP 2000 TOUR Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer

The event is on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

POP 2000 TOUR Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer

Pop 2000 Tour is heading to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 15, 2023 with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 17th for just $22.50.

Who says #Throwbacks are reserved for Thursdays? The Pop 2000 Tour delivers the TRL moments that will bring you right back to the early 2000s. POP 2000 TOUR features Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Chris Kirkpatrick is an American singer, dancer, actor, and voice actor who is best known for his work as a founding member of the pop group *NSYNC. As a voice actor, he has worked on numerous kids shows, including voicing the character of Chip Skylark on "The Fairly Oddparents". In 2022, he competed in Season 3 of "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Masked Singer".

O-Town's story began in 1999, when "Making the Band" chronicled the rise to success of O-Town throughout three seasons of the series on both ABC and MTV. The group's first two full-length albums included #1 singles, "Liquid Dreams" and "All or Nothing" and the Top 40 hit "We Fit Together." "All or Nothing" was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001.

BBMak Originally formed in 1997, BBMAK (Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally) are officially "Back Here" after a 15-year hiatus. The multi-platinum-selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums and had hit singles worldwide before disbanding in 2003. Best known for their self-penned infectious guitar-driven hits "Back Here", "Out of My Heart", and "The Ghost of You and Me", BBMAK was one of the few bands during the pop explosion of the early 2000s to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Billboard recently named "Back Here" the 9th greatest boy band song of all time.

Ryan Cabrera is the singer and songwriter behind ubiquitous smashes such as "On the Way Down," "True" and "Shine On" as well as albums including 2004's Take It All Away, which hit #8 on the Billboard Top 200. Ryan was also featured heavily on MTV's "Ashlee Simpson Show" and "The Hills".

LFO burst onto the scene in 1999 with the #1 smash hit "Summer Girls" and followed with another top-five hit in "Girl on TV" and the top-ten hit, "Every Other Time". Today, lone surviving member Brad Fischetti keeps the name of LFO alive, performing the songs to fans, new and old.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.




Broadway Performer Karen Maria Pisani To Teach Acting For Dancers In Marblehead School Of Photo
Broadway Performer Karen Maria Pisani To Teach Acting For Dancers In Marblehead School Of Ballet's Summer Intensives
Dancers can expand their skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebrated 2023 Summer Dance Intensives program.  Students may apply now to attend this dance and cultural gem's renowned Summer Dance Intensives program, presented in-studio at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, a historic, scene coastal town located on the North Shore region of Massachusetts.
Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Photo
Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present the hilarious musical comedy Something Rotten! running March 10-19 at THE BLACK BOX. 
New Repertory Theatre to Present Reading From BIG GIRL This Month Photo
New Repertory Theatre to Present Reading From BIG GIRL This Month
New Repertory Theatre will present an exclusive, dramatic reading from Big Girl, with special permission from author Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, as part of the Watertown Free Public Library’s monthlong celebration of this outstanding new work as part of One Book, One Watertown 2023.
Shakespeare & Company and Zion Lutheran Church Present ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
Shakespeare & Company and Zion Lutheran Church Present ROMEO AND JULIET
Shakespeare & Company will stage a free, community presentation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., featuring the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and directed by Kevin G. Coleman.

More Hot Stories For You


New Repertory Theatre to Present Reading From BIG GIRL This MonthNew Repertory Theatre to Present Reading From BIG GIRL This Month
March 6, 2023

New Repertory Theatre will present an exclusive, dramatic reading from Big Girl, with special permission from author Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, as part of the Watertown Free Public Library’s monthlong celebration of this outstanding new work as part of One Book, One Watertown 2023.
Shakespeare & Company and Zion Lutheran Church Present ROMEO AND JULIETShakespeare & Company and Zion Lutheran Church Present ROMEO AND JULIET
March 6, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage a free, community presentation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., featuring the cast of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare and directed by Kevin G. Coleman.
Cast Announced For WAM's For Spring Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MECast Announced For WAM's For Spring Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
March 3, 2023

WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group have announced casting for their Spring Main Stage production of What The Constitution Means To Me by Heidi Schreck, directed by WAM's Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven. 
The Guerillas Drop a New Album and World Premiere Film!The Guerillas Drop a New Album and World Premiere Film!
March 2, 2023

In celebration of Women's History Month, Guerilla Opera drops a new studio album and presents the world premiere of an operatic film of I Give You My Home, a monodrama with music and original libretto by local composer Beth Wiemann and is brought to life by the acclaimed filmmaker, Cara Consilvio.
Jean Appolon Expressions Brings Haitian Culture And Rhythms To Dance ComplexJean Appolon Expressions Brings Haitian Culture And Rhythms To Dance Complex
March 2, 2023

The folkloric tradition and rhythms of Haiti come alive at The Dance Complex on April 1-2 when Jean Appolon Expressions (JEA) presents Tyaka.
share