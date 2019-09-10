PJ MASKS LIVE! Comes to Worcester

It's time to be a hero! Join Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in an all new show, live on stage when PJ Masks Live! Save the Day comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, December 4 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the public Friday, September 13 at 10 am.

PJ Masks Live, the hit live musical production from Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room, is back with an all-new show, PJ Masks Live! Save The Day. Based on eOne's top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers' favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from villains with the help of PJ Robot, who is new to the live show!

Tickets to PJ Masks Live! Save the Day start at $29. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





