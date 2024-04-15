PIPPIN Comes to Eventide Theatre Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eventide Theatre Company will present the fantastical musical Pippin. Directed by ETC Executive Artistic Director, Donna Wresinksi, this production will grace the Gertrude Lawrence stage at the Historic Dennis Union Church from April 25th-May 12th.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, April 25th-Sunday, April 28th @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 27th @ 2PM

Thursday, May 2nd-Saturday, May 4th @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 5th @ 2PM

Thursday, May 9th-Saturday, May 11th @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th @ 2PM

Following the Sunday May, 5th performance, ticket holders are invited to stay after the performance for a talkback with the company!

As told by a traveling troupe of actors, led by the cunning and charming Leading Player, Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." With infectious tunes by Stephen Schwartz, and classical choreography from Bob Fosse, Pippin, is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises. Pippin has been delighting audiences since the 1970's and we're thrilled to bring it to audiences on Cape Cod. "Join us-come waste an hour or two"

Event Details:

Title: Pippin

Music and Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

Book by: Roger O. Hirson

Venue: Historic Dennis Union Church, Gertrude Lawrence Stage

Dates: April 25th-May 12th

General Admission: $35

Runtime: approx. 2 hours with 15 minute intermission

Company:

Pippin-Max Dexter

Leading Players-Alex Valentine & Morgan Dexter

Charles-Alex Lucchesi

Fastrada- Bethany Ambrose

Bertha-Lynne Johnson

Lewis- Maeve Moriarty

Catherine-Kaleigh Mason

Theo-Dustin Gosselin

Players- Jenny Costa, Sheila Dexter, Amy Kraskouskas, Joe Hackler, and Hannah Reggio

Director/Producer: Donna Wresinksi

Music Director: Malcolm Granger

Choreographer: Johanna Stipetic

Production Manager: Masa Deter

Stage Manager: Beth Henderson

Assistant Stage Manager: Priscilla Hurley

Scenic Designer: Chris Ostrom

Lighting Designer: Chris Ostrom

Costume Designer: Tami Trask Good

Sound Designer: Adam Wannie

Makeup and Hair Designer: Hope O'Connor

Props: Priscilla Hurley

Light Board Operator: Vicki Marchant

Spotlight Operator: Frank Scanzillo

Construction Head: Michael Leyden

Costume Mistress: Kathi Hegner

Costume Rental: Brian Simons

Makeup and Hair: Aimee Quinn

House Managers: Sally Stratham, Doug Sivco, Liz Argo

Business Manager: Jenifer Sartanowicz