PIPPIN Comes to Eventide Theatre Company This Month

Performances run April 25th-May 12th.
Eventide Theatre Company will present the fantastical musical Pippin. Directed by ETC Executive Artistic Director, Donna Wresinksi, this production will grace the Gertrude Lawrence stage at the Historic Dennis Union Church from April 25th-May 12th.
Performance Schedule:
Thursday, April 25th-Sunday, April 28th @ 7:30 PM
Saturday, April 27th @ 2PM
Thursday, May 2nd-Saturday, May 4th @ 7:30 PM
Sunday, May 5th @ 2PM
Thursday, May 9th-Saturday, May 11th @ 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th @ 2PM
Following the Sunday May, 5th performance, ticket holders are invited to stay after the performance for a talkback with the company!
As told by a traveling troupe of actors, led by the cunning and charming Leading Player, Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." With infectious tunes by Stephen Schwartz, and classical choreography from Bob Fosse, Pippin, is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises. Pippin has been delighting audiences since the 1970's and we're thrilled to bring it to audiences on Cape Cod. "Join us-come waste an hour or two"
Event Details:
Title: Pippin
Music and Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
Book by: Roger O. Hirson
Venue: Historic Dennis Union Church, Gertrude Lawrence Stage
Dates: April 25th-May 12th
General Admission: $35
Runtime: approx. 2 hours with 15 minute intermission
Company:
Pippin-Max Dexter
Leading Players-Alex Valentine & Morgan Dexter
Charles-Alex Lucchesi
Fastrada- Bethany Ambrose
Bertha-Lynne Johnson
Lewis- Maeve Moriarty
Catherine-Kaleigh Mason
Theo-Dustin Gosselin
Players- Jenny Costa, Sheila Dexter, Amy Kraskouskas, Joe Hackler, and Hannah Reggio
Director/Producer: Donna Wresinksi
Music Director: Malcolm Granger
Choreographer: Johanna Stipetic
Production Manager: Masa Deter
Stage Manager: Beth Henderson
Assistant Stage Manager: Priscilla Hurley
Scenic Designer: Chris Ostrom
Lighting Designer: Chris Ostrom
Costume Designer: Tami Trask Good
Sound Designer: Adam Wannie
Makeup and Hair Designer: Hope O'Connor
Props: Priscilla Hurley
Light Board Operator: Vicki Marchant
Spotlight Operator: Frank Scanzillo
Construction Head: Michael Leyden
Costume Mistress: Kathi Hegner
Costume Rental: Brian Simons
Makeup and Hair: Aimee Quinn
House Managers: Sally Stratham, Doug Sivco, Liz Argo
Business Manager: Jenifer Sartanowicz
Videos