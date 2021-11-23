Opera Columbus Announces First Directing Fellow in BIPOC Program

Opera Columbus' 2021-22 season will be a celebration of its 40th Anniversary, as well as the first year it welcomes a Directing Fellow. Under the vision of General Director + CEO, Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus is redefining the very concept of regional opera with original productions that celebrate emerging talent, fresh perspectives, and modern technology, engaging a new, diverse audience for this most magnificent of art forms.

The Directing Fellowship is designed specifically to create early career opportunities for BIPOC stage directors to work on large-scale productions. The goal of the program is to increase the number of creative leaders from diverse backgrounds in the opera industry by advancing and supporting talented individuals who will have an impact beyond Opera Columbus. The fellowship provides professionals with the tools they will need to become successful, impactful creative leaders within the arts industry.

"This inaugural Directing Fellowship is the beginning of a new story and a new way of how we recognize BIPOC artists in Columbus and within our opera community," said Julia Noulin-Mérat, General Director + CEO of Opera Columbus. "It will ensure that our arts ecosystem will be stronger, more creative and more resilient after the pandemic and far beyond."

