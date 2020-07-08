Only in My Dreams Events Offers Event Planning, Drag Shows and More in the Berkshires Hills of Massachusetts and Beyond.

When our team at Only In My Dreams Events sat down to think about who we are and how we fit into our community, we came to the conclusion that we act as a table. A four-legged, giving place, for people to gather and have a great time.



Our legs are symbolized by the four services that we have to offer: event planning, staffing for events, Events in a Pack, and finally our Drag shows. Each of these come together to create a unique experience for everyone in our community. We'd love to be a part or your next event and invite you to our table!

Planning

No matter what type event you're looking to put on, we have the experience. Whether assembling a nonprofit gala, a wedding or a 50th birthday celebration, our team has you covered. Through our extensive list of vendors, we can make your event as special as you are. We pour our hearts into every function and give you "the gift of presence."

Staffing

Here at Only In My Dreams Events we manage a staffing team of close to 30; all ready to help make your next event as seamless as possible. We offer servers, bartenders and even a team to clean up afterwards. We truly leave no stone unturned or dish not washed and dried.

Events in a Box

In 2018 Only In My Dreams came out with a brand new line of trademarked products called Paraphernalia Packs: Events in a Box! We offer a box for nearly every holiday or celebration. Each box contains the bare essentials that anyone would need to throw a small gathering at home (perfect for days with COVID-19); we also offer Berkshire County themed care packages filled with only the finest locally sourced products; all of which can be sent to you or anyone on your list.

Drag Shows

We love putting on our main two yearly Drag events. The MX Nogood Pageant heading into its 4th year and our Annual Drag Pageant and Dance Party at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Hosted by the fabulous Brita Filter (of NYC and RuPauls Drag Race fame) with pageant coordinator extraordinaire Boxxa Vine; the event crowns a new Miss/ Mr Berkshire and culminates with a huge dance party on the stage of the Colonial. These truly are events not to be missed.

Click HERE for more information

