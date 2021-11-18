One Night Of Queen Will Be Performed By Gary Mullens And The Works at the Hanover Theatre

One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, generously sponsored by Eagle Cleaning Corporation, will be performing at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

One Night of Queen is an internationally famous stage show that pays tribute to iconic British rock band, Queen. Gary Mullen's career of performing as Freddie Mercury began in 2000, when he won ITV's "Stars In Their Eyes" Live Grand Final with 864,838 votes, the largest number of votes ever received in the show's history. Just two years later, in 2002, Gary formed The Works and created One Night of Queen after receiving copious encouragement from fans.

Since then, Gary Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences, and have been performing annually in the US since 2008. Public figures such as Kevin Pollack, Rick Astley, and Governor of Texas Rick Perry are proud admirers of this Queen tribute act, as well as Queen guitarist himself, Brian May.

One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. This show will ROCK you!

Tickets for One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works are on sale now! Ticket prices are $39 and $49 depending on seat location. Please contact the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.

Please note, for the comfort and safety of all of our patrons, staff, volunteers and performers/artists, we respectfully require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your visit to the theatre. Children under 12 are exempt, provided they are accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated. Information will be checked against a valid photo ID prior to entry and the wearing of masks is required while inside the theatre.