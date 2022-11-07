Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nozama Dance Collective Presents DISSENT, An Evening Of Raw, Athletic Dance And Poetic Inquiry

The performance will include multiple world premieres, Nozama repertory works, and guest artists from the greater Boston dance community.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Nozama Dance Collective invites the Greater Boston community to attend DISSENT, a performance at Boston University Dance Theatre at 7:30PM on December 3rd.

DISSENT, an evening-length concert of live contemporary dance. The performance will include multiple world premieres, Nozama repertory works, and guest artists from the greater Boston dance community. As a collective lead by visionary artistic director Dana Alsamsam, the artistic work presented is created by various company members and directors; first-time choreographers will present alongside acclaimed veterans to create an evening of raw, athletic dance and poetic inquiry with intensity that will leave the audience feeling moved for days to come.

Nozama will showcase a powerful set of works surrounding the theme of dissent, the idea of disagreeing from the majority, amplifying intersectional artistic voices across the collective. From meditations on grief to the duality of femininity, to equality in the workplace, this performance takes on moving socio-political themes while also presenting visionary and rigorous dance work. The evening culminates in a new signature work by Nozama's artistic director showcasing the voices and movement of the full company.

Nozama Dance Collective is a contemporary dance company and community of creators focused on collaboration and portraying intersectional experiences of identity through technical movement and dance. In addition to producing their own evening length concert performances, Nozama has a long history of participating in local community festivals and events, as performers and teaching artists, such as NACHMO, Dance for World Community Festival, and others. In the spirit of the collective, Nozama allows each company member the opportunity not just to dance, but also to create, choreograph, administrate, teach, and develop their artistic voice and presence in many ways. This interdisciplinary, intersectional group of creators aims to break boundaries both in the dance studio and in society, exploring sociopolitical themes such as the women's experience, the queer experience, and other issues of identity. With movement described as "raw," "technical" and "powerful," Nozama utilizes gesture, athleticism, and partnering to move audiences. Co-founded by Gracie Baruzzi and Natalie Schiera in 2013, today, the company is led by visionary Artistic Director Dana Alsamsam.



