Northampton's Hampshire Music Club's 'Musical Potpourri' Begins Tenth Season This Month

"Musical Potpourri" an annual offering of Northampton's Hampshire Music Club, will begin its tenth season on Wednesday, September 28th. It will feature local expert on Arabic culture, Michel Moushabeck.

The Club has asked Mr. Moushabeck to tell its audience how Arabic culture has influenced European music. Audience members will have an opportunity to question Mr. Moushabeck and to meet with him after the presentation. This meeting will take place at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street in Florence at 10:00 a.m.

Michel Moushabeck is an award-winning musician, writer and publisher, founder of Interlink Press in Northampton. His presentation is representative of the five carefully selected by the Hampshire Music Club for inclusion on this season's series. Others are "L' invitation au voyage: The Art Songs of Duparc", presented by baritone Cailin Marcel Manson with Christina Wright-Ivanova; "Percussion in the Symphony Orchestra," by Peter Coutsouridis; "Two Grands, Four Hands: a Kaleidoscope of Two-Piano Pieces" with pianists Meg Kelsey Wright and Brenda Moore Miller; and "Bringing Back Thomas de Hartmann," a presentation by concert pianist and Hartmann scholar Elan Sicroff.

Three of the sessions will take place at the Bombyx Center for the Arts and Equity, located in the former Florence Congregational Church, 130 Pine Street, Florence. The others will be given at the Northampton Community Music Center, 139 South Street, Northampton. All will be presented in the daytime. The subscription price is $50 for the series. The price for admission to individual presentations is $15. A limited number of free passes is available to qualified applicants from the Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz Street, Northampton.