North Shore Civic Ballet's Holiday Auction Launches November 15

Finish your holiday shopping early this year. The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, kicks off its annual holiday online auction on Friday, November 15. The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, December 6 closing at 6:00 p.m. The auction's proceeds provide dancers with the resources and training they need to study ballet in the North Shore region.

"The annual holiday auction raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and other resources that aspiring dancers in the region require to study ballet. Businesses, as well as patrons, benefit from participating in the auction because people have an opportunity to try restaurants and other experiences, such as plays, concerts, and cruises, among others that they might never have tried," explained Judy Moynihan, member, NSCB board of trustees.

Bidders from across the country will find a range of items to purchase, including gift certificates and gift cards from retail shops including Marblehead Garden Center, restaurants such as Maria's Gourmet and Tony's Pizza, and entertainment. Shoppers looking for an event to take someone special may bid on tickets to events. Other opportunities include bidding on gift certificates for a tour of Mary Jo McConnell's aviary in Marblehead, yoga classes and piano lessons.

"With the public's support and contributions to the holiday auction, we can help aspiring dancers' dreams come true. Our online auction is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Bidders can access the online auction from any location worldwide. People can still get involved by volunteering with the ballet company, asking merchants to donate a gift certificate or gift card for the auction, or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Donations may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, or call 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization's website http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/ and on Facebook http://on.fb.me/1wh3fnp and Twitter https://twitter.com/MSB_ballet.





