North Shore Civic Ballet Launches Spring Auction

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit, 501c(3) dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts at the Marblehead School of Ballet, launches its annual online spring auction. The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 10 closing at 6:00 p.m. EST. The auction's proceeds provide aspiring dancers with the resources and training needed to study ballet and perform in the North Shore region of Massachusetts.



Bidders find a range of items to purchase, including gift certificates, passes, and gift cards for restaurants, entertainment, leisure and much more just in time for summer vacation, graduation events, weddings, confirmations, and other celebrations. Among the items available to bid on are gift certificates/gift cards to Tides, Shubie's, Turner's Seafood, The Butterfly Place, The Landing, Article 24, a special evening of dining and entertainment for ten at John Archer's Danvers home and more. Tickets are available to bid upon to Boston Duck Tours, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at the North Shore Music Theatre, York's Animal Kingdom, and much more entertainment. Other fine items to bid upon are passes to Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, a three pack of Reiki Healing sessions, a 60 minute massage with Kelly Newton, a MacBook Air, and several services and products are available on the auction's website. Shoppers should visit the site frequently to view the new items added throughout the run.



The auction's proceeds support performances, new choreography, costuming, scholarships, and special educational projects. They also procure dance equipment and resources.



"With the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction's proceeds will provide much needed scholarships for students to study dance, which is vital now for families experiencing financial hardships. People can still get involved in the auction by volunteering with the ballet company, asking merchants to donate a gift certificate or gift card for the auction, or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.



Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.



Donations are accepted continually during the auction and may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, or call 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.



