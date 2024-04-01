Nick Morse Art to be on Display at City Winery Boston This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works by celebrated Boston-based painter Nick Morse will be on display in City Winery Boston’s Gallery space April 2-30. The Gallery is open to the public during City Winery Boston’s normal business hours.

Nick Morse is a colorful abstract painter who is on the autistic spectrum. He talked when he was younger but has become non-verbal through the years, though he now expresses himself through liberating, high-energy, motion-packed paintings full of life and spirit. He uses acrylics and oil pastels, and is known for powerful, strong strokes with bright colors that jump out with a unique symmetry.

"It's obvious that his connection to artmaking as a discipline is profound, both emotionally and as a way to communicate some of which he's not able to verbalize,” said Boston Globe art critic Murray White. “That's crucial, and testament to the power of image-making as a medium often more powerful than words. I see in his work a vibrant, active mind whose inner world finds outlet in a symphonic array of color and line. Thought can be verbal; it can also be more like music, which is what I see here. It's an expression of liberty."

Nick is represented by Artlifting, which offers artists with disabilities or those living in shelters, the chance to secure their own income through the sale of original paintings, prints, and products.

Two of Nick's designs have been chosen for global distribution by Hallmark cards, and the Harvard Innovation Lab has ordered three large prints of his work for their Director's Office. His designs have been featured on everything from T.J. Maxx notebooks to an album cover for a compilation release, "Boston Artists for Autism," to benefit Surfers Healing. He has exhibited at the Cambridge Arts Council's Open Studios, at venues such as Club Passim, ZuZu, and Sally O’Brien's,and at events for the nonprofit Music Cures and Autism Speaks.

Nick is a graduate of the Cardinal Cushing Center in Hanover and is currently a day student at the well-respected Outside the Lines Studio in Medford, MA, which assists artists with disabilities. He also loves movies and concerts, many of which he attends with his dad, Steve, who was a staff music critic at the Boston Globe for nearly 30 years.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.

For tickets and information on this exhibit, shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.