Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra Anniversary Season Continues With 'From Gustav With Love'

Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra, Francisco Noya, Music Director, kicks off its Classics Series as part of its Silver Anniversary Season, performing immortal works by Wolfgang Mozart and Gustav Mahler. Featuring Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 1 in G Major with special guest flutist Bruce Falby and Mahler's Symphony No. 5, the concert will be held at the First Baptist Church in Newton on Saturday, November 23rd at 7:30 and Sunday, November 24th at 3:00.

Mozart's bright and energetic Flute Concerto No. 1 in G Major will be performed with soloist Bruce Falby. Falby has been with the New Phil for 25 years and was the first ever Board Chair, a position he held for 10 years. He often serves as the spokesperson during concerts. The concerto itself is in a conventional three-movement form with a fast and brilliant first movement in sonata form, a slow and lyrical second movement and a sprightly minuet in rondo form for the last movement.

Often described as a transforming experience, Mahler's Symphony No. 5 is one of the great pieces of the orchestral repertoire. Starting with a single trumpet the intense symphony moves from tragedy to triumph constantly changing direction. Known for its much loved Adagietto, the symphony is considered one of the most challenging and ambitious works written for orchestra.

"We have such a compelling program lined up for our first Classics Concert of our Silver Anniversary Season. It's such a pleasure to have Bruce Falby as our soloist for the Mozart concerto. Bruce is truly the spirit of our community orchestra, having trained to be a professional musician and then going on to have a great career in law" said Adrienne Hartzell, executive director of the New Philharmonia Orchestra. "We are thrilled to be performing this invigorating Mozart gem and Mahler's great Symphony No. 5, truly a profound work."

From Gustav with Love will take place Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 24, at 3 PM at the First Baptist Church in Newton Centre, 848 Beacon Street. Tickets are available now at newphil.org.





