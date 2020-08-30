Newton Nomadic Theater Returns to In-Person Performances With WAITING FOR GODOT

Performances take place on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday September 13, at 2PM and 4:30 PM.

The Newton Nomadic Theater will be presenting four performances of Samuel Becket's Waiting for Godot - Covid 19 Edition featuring Noni Lewis and Linda Goetz, as well as a Newton Nomadic newcomer, Tomi North.

The production is directed by Nicole Galland (Colder Than Here, The Revolutionists).

This unconventional production is an abridged, Covid-19 aware, hour long, outside version of this well known theater classic.

The production is being presented in a way that exceeds all applicable state and local regulations and guidance on public gatherings during these odd times. The shows will be presented outside on the grounds of Newton's historic Durant-Kenrick House. The actors will be mic'ed and following all Covid-19 official advisory, in fact that's part of the show. The audience will be safely spread across the backyard of the Durant-Kenrick House.

If you buy multiple tickets for your Covid-19 group, you will be seated together, with a wide moat between you and the next guests. All guest will be required to wear masks when not seated at their assigned seats.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://sites.google.com/site/newtonnomadictheater/waiting-for-godot.

