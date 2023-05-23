New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center

"Rite of Passage" a new semi-autobiographical play by 25-year-old Izzy Salant will debut as a professional production at The Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, July 13 through 30. Salant, a graduate of UMass, Amherst and the Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive, brings his family's story to life with an amazing sensitivity grounded in love and faith.

"In this true story, a tragic secret haunts Harold while he is preparing for his Bar Mitzvah," explained Myriam Cyr, Punctuate4 artistic director. "He wants to know why his mother suddenly died and what are others not telling him. Written with a mixture of love, faith, and humor, 'Rite of Passage' is a touching story of a young man and his father coping with loss as they rebuild their family and hope for the future."

The talented cast will feature Peter Berkrot, a veteran of stage and screen, whose career spans four decades. Highlights include feature roles in "Caddyshack", Show-time's "Brotherhood", and appearances on "America's Most Wanted" and "Unsolved Mysteries". His remarkable voice can be heard on television, radio, video games, and documentaries.

Rounding out the experienced cast are Noah Greenstein, Jocelyn Duford, Pamela Sacks, Steve Sacks, and Karen Lundh.

"As this story is an authentic voice on autism, our entire creative team has worked hard to make this a sensory-friendly and welcoming production for all," said Cyr.

"There are so many events, stories, presentations, aimed to advocate people with disabilities, and yet aren't accessible to the very people they are advocating for," added Playwright Salant. "A play highlighting autism should allow those in the community to view it without being overloaded."

There will be 14 performances at Windhover, 257R Granite St., Rockport, MA between July 13 and 30, including mix of evening and matinee options. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at Click Here.

"We chose to bring this very human story to Windhover on Cape Ann this summer because the tented-outdoor venue provides a great backdrop for our professional production, while the natural beauty of the setting enhances the audience experience," said Cyr.

This project is made possible in part by funding from the Mass Cultural Council and the Essex County Community Fund.