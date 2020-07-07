New Repertory Theatre Receives $50,000 CARES Act Grant From the National Endowment For The Arts 

New Repertory Theatre has received funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from the National Endowment for the Arts in the amount of $50,000. These funds will be used to help support staff salaries.

Grants of $50,000 are offered to 846 organizations and 9 local arts agencies will receive $250,000 each to further award to arts organizations in their area. The National Endowment for the Arts received more than 3,100 eligible applications requesting $157 million for the $45 million available in direct assistance. The agency used more than 200 application readers and panelists to review and score each application using published criteria.

"All of us at the National Endowment for the Arts are keenly aware that arts organizations across the country are hurting, struggling, and trying to survive and that our supply of funding does not come close to meeting the demand for assistance," said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. "That said, I am enormously proud of the over-and-above efforts of the Arts Endowment staff to swiftly and professionally manage such a large amount of additional work in a relatively short period of time on behalf of the American public."

"We are delighted and honored to receive this generous grant from the NEA," says Michael J. Bobbitt, Artistic Director of New Repertory Theatre. "These are such difficult times for the entire performing arts industry, and this grant will go a long way towards sustaining us while our doors are temporarily closed. Our projected financial losses are currently $505,000 or 30% of our annual operating budget. To receive this support from the NEA is very encouraging, and suggests to us that we're taking the right approach with our anti-racist, operational, and programmatic efforts during this pandemic."

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. Visit arts.gov to learn more.

