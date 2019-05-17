New Repertory Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From NEA For Educational Initiatives

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major fundraising announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $10,000 to New Repertory Theatre for the Classic Repertory Company. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as New Rep are giving people in their community an opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

"It is a great honor to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts," says incoming New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "New Rep is deeply committed to education and enrichment for learners of all ages, and to be acknowledged for this hard work and dedication is an honor. This grant helps us to provide performances free of charge to underserved schools. On behalf of the entire New Rep family I'd like to thank the National Endowment for the Arts for this prestigious award."

Classic Repertory Company (CRC) is New Rep's flagship educational outreach program, bringing theatrical experiences to schools, senior centers, universities, summer camps, and presenting organizations throughout New England. CRC produces streamlined, inventive, original 90-minute adaptations of Shakespeare and classic novels.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





