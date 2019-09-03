New Repertory Theatre Presents New England Premiere Of TRAYF

New Repertory Theatre presents Trayf, a contemporary coming-of-age comedy by Lindsay Joelle about two young Chasidic men grappling with their friendship, identities, and assimilation in 1990s New York City. Directed by Celine Rosenthal, the production runs October 12 through November 3, 2019 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets are $25-$67 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.

The press performance is Monday, October 14 at 7:30pm.

"Lindsay Joelle's Trayf is full of heart and I cannot wait to be a part of its New England premiere with New Rep," says director Celine Rosenthal. "I am eager to share and explore the culture of the Chasidic community through the eyes of young people navigating a society faced with both secular and non-secular issues."

"The Washington Post named Trayf an 'excellent adventure' and I could not agree more," shares New Rep Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "This piece beautifully encompasses so many aspects of young adulthood - friendship, faith, identity, and more. Joelle's fresh and innovative piece will surely provoke laughter and conversation long after you leave the theatre."

Best friends Zalmy and Shmuel spend their days as the Rebbe's loyal foot soldiers, driving their "Mitzvah Tank" through 1990s Manhattan, performing good deeds. The two young men soon find themselves at odds, as a newcomer wishing to learn more about their Chasidic ways creates discord between them. Juxtaposing the secular and the sacred, the familiar and the unknown, the accepted and the forbidden, Zalmy and Shmuel are forced to reexamine the core of their faith and their relationship. Rich in humor, emerging playwright Lindsay Joelle's Trayf is a moving new play that explores identity, assimilation, and friendship.

New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For 35 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in the 340-seat MainStage Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. New Rep produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series. Annually, New Rep serves over 30,000 patrons, including 1,600 season subscribers.





