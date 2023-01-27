New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season

New Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time. The 2023 season includes two Tony Award-winning masterpiece plays that grow more resonant every day, and a world premiere from local talent that speaks directly to Boston and its past, present, and future.

Larry Kramer's Tony Award winning autobiographical drama, The Normal Heart, will open June 21 for a three-week run through July 9. Set in New York City in the early 1980's, Larry Kramer's powerful, passionate and controversial play was the first to treat seriously the poignant and devastating subject of AIDS. The Normal Heart traces Ned Weeks, a gay activist writer, through his fight for visibility and justice for the gay community.

The Normal Heart is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece drama, A Raisin in the Sun and the world premiere of Phaedra Michelle Scott's DIASPORA! will run concurrently in repertory, with A Raisin in the Sun opening September 6 through October 1, and DIASPORA! opening September 13 through October 15. The two plays bridge the gap between time and space: the onset of the civil rights movement in Chicago and Boston; the 1950's and the present day.

A Raisin in the Sun is Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking drama, a searing and timeless portrait of a family on Chicago's South Side, and an American classic. A Raisin in the Sun is an answer to the poem from which the title is derived - Langston Hughes' legendary poem, Harlem. When the Youngers see an opportunity to move to a new neighborhood, each member of the family must answer: What happens to a dream deferred?



A Raisin in the Sun is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

DIASPORA! follows Sunny, a writer tracing her lineage to find a long-lost grandparent. Aided by her niece, her best friend, and her best friend's new boyfriend, she searches for answers in history. Time begins to cross over, and we find ourselves in Boston during the rise of the civil rights movement and a certain young minister making waves at the Twelfth Baptist Church and Boston University. Says Scott:"Sunny, an idealistic black millennial, is writing a history about the legacy of her family. Her younger sister, Janae wants to reject everything about her ancestry in favor of a created one. Sunny discovers the mystery of her grandparents and decides to confront her past head on in order to put the spirits in her life to rest." DIASPORA! was a SpeakEasy Stage commission as part of their Boston Project, developed and workshopped in Boston from 2017-2019.

"We believe the themes of these works are as timely as they are powerful, and offer a beautiful reminder that history has given us plenty of answers on how to build our future. Addressing activism in the time of an epidemic, and an exploration of home and displacement, these plays enlighten us in how to love in the face of terror, how to forgive in the face of betrayal, and how to connect in a time of isolation." - Artistic Directors Michael Hisamoto, Lois Roach, Maria Hendricks





Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for students and are available at newrep.org. All productions will be in the Black Box Theater of the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA.