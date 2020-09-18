New Repertory Theatre Announces MULTICULTURAL MOSAIC: An Annual BIPOC Artist Fundraiser

The fundraiser will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:00pm.

New Repertory Theatre announces its virtual Multicultural Mosaic: An Annual BIPOC Fundraiser on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:00pm. This fundraiser will consist of a variety of performances by BIPOC artists, with all raised funds dedicated to supporting a ticket underwriting program, BIPOC self-care affinity spaces, salaries and fees for BIPOC artists, and the advancement of race equity initiatives for all New Rep interns, staff, board members, artists, and volunteers.

Tickets are $68/each, and are now on sale. More information about Multicultural Mosaic: An Annual BIPOC Fundraiser can be found at https://www.newrep.org/events/multicultural-mosaic/.

About Multicultural Mosaic: An Annual BIPOC Fundraiser

In addition to the variety of live performances, guests will also enjoy:

Celebrating director Benny Sato Ambush as the first recipient of the Johnny Lee Davenport Artistic Achievement Award

Mixing and sipping a cocktail, expertly guided by New Rep's virtual bartender

Participating in Interactive Theatre Trivia

Bidding at a silent auction

An opportunity to contribute to New Rep's New Traditions Fund - a restricted fund dedicated to supporting New Rep's race equity initiatives

"2020 has been so challenging in countless ways," shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. This fall, we've decided to focus on celebrating the diversity of artists that make New Rep a home to us all. We've watched activists demand change. We've listened to crowds chant 'I can't breathe'. We're making changes to our organization to grow our anti-racist culture. Now it's time for us to bring the talents of New Rep artists into the safety of your home."

About the Donate a Ticket Program

In celebration of the evening and the launch of our New Traditions Fund, we will be offering a Donate a Ticket program, which allows patrons to purchase additional tickets to be included in a pool of donated tickets. These tickets will go towards ensuring that out-of-work BIPOC artists can attend the event. To donate a ticket today, go to https://www.newrep.org/events/multicultural-mosaic/.

